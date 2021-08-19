 Skip to main content
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

