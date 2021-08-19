This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
