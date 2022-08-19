Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.