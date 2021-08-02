Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.