Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
