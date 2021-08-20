Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.