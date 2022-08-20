This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Rain is expected f…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Period…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cl…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see t…