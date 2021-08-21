Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.