For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 95.39. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Yo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, C…
This evening in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. Tempe…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.