This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms toda…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.