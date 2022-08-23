Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.