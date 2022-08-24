Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
