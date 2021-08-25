Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.98. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
