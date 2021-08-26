Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.