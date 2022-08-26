Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms toda…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
For the drive home in Concord: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The first part of…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…