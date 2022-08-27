Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.