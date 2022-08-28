This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
