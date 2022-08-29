Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.