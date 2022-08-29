This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
