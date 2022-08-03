 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

