For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. …