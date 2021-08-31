This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. …