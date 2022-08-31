This evening in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The first part of…
For the drive home in Concord: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…