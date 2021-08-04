Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
