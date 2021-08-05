Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.