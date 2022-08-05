 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

