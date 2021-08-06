Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.