Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

News Alerts