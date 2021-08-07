This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.62. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds lig…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degree…