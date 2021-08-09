For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
For the drive home in Concord: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall …