This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fair…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see cl…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening in Concord: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…