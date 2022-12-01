Concord's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.