This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
