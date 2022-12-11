Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today.…
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Models are sh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of su…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.