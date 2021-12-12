 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

