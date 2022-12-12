Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
