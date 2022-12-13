 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

