 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts