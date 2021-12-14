Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
