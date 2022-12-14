 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

