Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.