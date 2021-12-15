 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

