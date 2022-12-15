 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

