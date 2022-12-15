This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Models are sh…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Conco…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Period…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.