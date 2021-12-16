 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

