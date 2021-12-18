Concord's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
