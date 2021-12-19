 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

