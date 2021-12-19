Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
