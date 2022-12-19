This evening in Concord: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
