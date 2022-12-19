 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

