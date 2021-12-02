Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
