Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

