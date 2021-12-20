Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.