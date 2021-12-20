For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
