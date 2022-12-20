 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

