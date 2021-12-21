This evening in Concord: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
