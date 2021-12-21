Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.