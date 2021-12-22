This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay i…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.