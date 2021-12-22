 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

