Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay i…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Win…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.