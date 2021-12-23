Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.