Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
