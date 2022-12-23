 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

