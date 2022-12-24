 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

