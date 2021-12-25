Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.